NEW DELHI : Hyderabad-based Greenko has set up a joint venture with Belgium’ John Cockerill for electrolyzers as part of its green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing plans.

The Belgium based designer and manufacturer of high-capacity alkaline electrolyzers will exclusively supply electrolyzers to Greenko ZeroC (GZC), a subsidiary of Greenko Group. Greenko will set up a 1 million tonnes per annum ammonia manufacturing plant for exports that will have a requirement of 2 gigawatts (GW) of electrolysers.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer powered by electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar can be a game-changer for India, which imports 85% of its oil and 53% of gas demand. India is also considering a proposal to make it mandatory for fertilizer plants and oil refineries to purchase green hydrogen.

“India has the opportunity to export the lowest-cost clean ammonia in the world," Greenko president and joint managing director Mahesh Kolli told Mint.

Indian firms including Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Group and Acme Solar Holdings Ltd have announced their green hydrogen plans. A Solar Hydrogen programme was also launched during the International Solar Alliance (ISA) assembly that aims to produce the new age emission-free fuel at $2 per kg as compared to the present price of $5 per kg.

“The quantity of hydrogen consumed in India is currently 5-6 mtpa and replacing a quarter of that with green hydrogen will create a nascent domestic market with a supply chain that will create opportunities to substitute at least 3 mtpa of ammonia imports," the firms said in a joint statement.

With an operational portfolio of 7.3 GW, Greenko has India’s largest operational clean energy portfolio. Greenko is also building power storage projects as part of its plan to provide on-demand power from wind and solar projects and is also partnering with state-run NTPC Ltd to develop a "round-the-clock" power supply.

“Greenko ZeroC (GZC), a subsidiary of Greenko Group, a leading Indian cleantech company, and John Cockerill, a world-leading designer and manufacturer of high-capacity alkaline electrolyzers in Belgium, signed an exclusive agreement to jointly develop market initiatives for green hydrogen electrolyzers in India," the statement added.

Hyderabad-based Greenko is promoted by GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Japan's ORIX Corp. While GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority currently hold 56% and 14%, respectively, in Greenko, Japan’s financial services firm ORIX Corp. has a 17.5% stake. Greenko founders Mahesh Kolli and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty own the remaining stake.

“GZC and John Cockerill will combine their strengths to collaborate in all spheres of market evolution for green hydrogen electrolyzers, which converts clean energy into carbon-free hydrogen. They will also innovate technologies to manufacture carbon-negative fuels, hastening the energy transition that companies and countries are undertaking," the statement added.

“This partnership will not only help curtail India’s energy imports; it will also facilitate a turnaround to enable energy exports. And it will strengthen India’s green hydrogen ambitions as part of a wider renewable energy program that will see India run the world’s largest energy transition program," Anil Chalamalasetty, Greenko’s CEO and MD said in the statement.

As part of its energy security strategy, India plans to shortly kick-start its green hydrogen pathway by calling bids for 4 GW electrolyser capacity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech announced a National Hydrogen Mission.

“Leveraging India’s ample and diversified base of renewables generation alongside its own long-duration storage projects to provide uninterrupted renewable energy, Greenko aims to deliver internationally cost-competitive green hydrogen and associated green molecules," the statement said.

As part of India’s green hydrogen push, the draft Electricity Rules, 2021 have allowed the new age emission-free fuel’s purchase to help meet renewable purchase obligations (RPO).

