Greenko supplies 44,950 KVA of green energy for Hyderabad E-Prix

New Delhi: Renewable energy company Greenko, title partner of the recently concluded Hyderabad Formula E-Prix championship race, supplied a total of 4,950 KVA of clean energy to the grid to support an impressive array of sustainable energy needs of the event.

The event, held on 11 February, saw Jean-Eric Vergne of DS PENSKE emerge victorious.

However, the significance of the event transcended beyond the racetrack, as it highlighted India’s leadership in energy transition and decarbonisation, according to an official statement.

To minimize the carbon footprint of the event, Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix incorporated several sustainability initiatives. As part of the green initiatives and awareness of decarbonisation, the Nissan Formula E Team drivers, Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato visited Greenko’s Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP) in Kurnool.

The Greenko Group has a massive renewable energy project in Kurnool with solar, wind, and pumped storage capacities, which also provided energy to power the racing event.

Greenko has an installed renewable energy capacity of 7.5 GW and a presence in 15 states in India.

The company is committed to developing 100+ GWh connected Digitized Cloud Storage across India by 2027 through Intelligent Renewable Energy Storage Platforms. To enable deeper decarbonization, Greenko is also entering the green molecule sector.