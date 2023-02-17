Greenko supplies 4950 KVA of green energy for Hyderabad E-Prix
The Greenko Group has a massive renewable energy project in Kurnool with solar, wind, and pumped storage capacities, which also provided energy to power the racing event.
New Delhi: Renewable energy company Greenko, title partner of the recently concluded Hyderabad Formula E-Prix championship race, supplied a total of 4,950 KVA of clean energy to the grid to support an impressive array of sustainable energy needs of the event.
