Home / Companies / News /  Greenlam Industries approves sub-division of face value of shares in 5:1 ratio

Greenlam Industries approves sub-division of face value of shares in 5:1 ratio

Greenlam Industries approves sub-division of shares in 5:1 ratio. 
1 min read . 12:37 PM IST Edited By Rimme Dirchi

  • Greenlam Industries board approves stock split of equity shares of the company in 5:1 ratio.

In a bid to encourage broader participation of retail investors by making the equity behind the shares more affordable, Greenlam Industries Ltd said the company board has approved the sub-division or split of face value of the equity shares of the company in 5:1 ratio. 

As per the company release, the split of equity shares of the company with the face value of 5 each to 1 each, as per Section 61{1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013..

The company offered the the rationale behind the split and said it is to encourage wider participation of retail investors by making the equity behind the shares more affordable for them and to enhance the liquidity of equity shares split of the company in the stock markets.

A stock split refers to splitting the face value of shares, in which the number of shares of the company increases but the market capitalization stays the same. 

This is done so that the existing shares are split after the process, but the underlying value remains unchanged. Hence, with the number of shares increasing the price-per-share goes down.

Meanwhile in another regulatory filing, Greenlam announced that it will invest 950 crore in the coming two-three years towards setting up of the third laminate plant and made a foray into the plywood and particle board business.

The investments in the new laminate plant and particleboard will be done by Greenlam South Ltd, a Naidupeta, in Andhra Pradesh-based fully owned subsidiary of Greenlam Industries, the company said in a statement.

It will invest 600 crore on machinery and 225 crore on the laminate capacity, the company said while sharing the investment details.

