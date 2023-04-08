GreenLine deploys LNG-powered trucks at UltraTech Cement’s Pune bulk terminal1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 01:06 PM IST
GreenLine said its LNG-powered trucks reduce carbon emissions by 28%, translating to emission reduction of 24 tonne carbon per truck per annum, compared to conventional diesel trucks.
New Delhi: GreenLine (Green Planet Logistics), India’s first LNG-fueled heavy trucking logistics company, has deployed its trucks at UltraTech Cement’s bulk terminal in Pune.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×