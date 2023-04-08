New Delhi: GreenLine (Green Planet Logistics), India’s first LNG-fueled heavy trucking logistics company, has deployed its trucks at UltraTech Cement’s bulk terminal in Pune.

This is the second such deployment of the LNG-powered trucks by GreenLine for UltraTech. The trucks were flagged off by Tanmay Pradhan, AVP Logistics, UltraTech Cement, and Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine.

GreenLine said its LNG-powered trucks reduce carbon emissions by 28%, translating to emission reduction of 24 tonne carbon per truck per annum, compared to conventional diesel trucks.

In addition, these LNG trucks significantly reduce other dangerous emissions - SOx emissions by up to 100%, NOx emissions by up to 59% and particulate matter by up to 91%.

“We are proud to again be the chosen green mobility partner for UltraTech Cement in their endeavor to reduce carbon emissions from their heavy trucking. Reducing toxic, polluting emissions from road logistics is crucial for businesses, and GreenLine is actively supporting corporations in this endeavor through our fleet of LNG-powered heavy-duty trucks," said Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine.

GreenLine has collaborated with multiple organisations to create India’s first integrated green logistics ecosystem to make LNG trucking a reality in the country.