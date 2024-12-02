New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Essar Group's GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd will deploy its fleet of LNG-run truck for transporting goods for Flipkart as part of the homegrown e-commerce player's plans to decarbonise its delivery operations, the firm said Monday.

In a statement, GreenLine said in the first phase of this partnership, it will deploy 25 LNG-powered trucks, each equipped with 46 feet containers offering a capacity of 110 cubic meters (CBM).

These vehicles will transport a range of e-commerce goods, including both B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) loads, across key regional routes.

"The initial deployment will focus on transporting goods from the West to the North of India, with future plans to expand to additional routes covering North to South and West to South corridors," the statement said.

This partnership is a critical element of both GreenLine's and Flipkart's sustainability initiatives.

"GreenLine's LNG-powered fleet will complement Flipkart's existing efforts, which also include the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) trucks to further reduce the carbon footprint of its logistics operations," the statement said.

Recently, Flipkart announced that it has achieved 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet. The integration of LNG and EV vehicles is part of the company's broader commitment towards minimising greenhouse gas emissions, and creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions, said, "E-commerce is transforming lives across India, connecting dreams, needs, and opportunities. Yet, as the sector grows, so does its environmental footprint. At GreenLine, we see this as a call to action.

"Through our partnership with Flipkart, we are enabling India to go green, one mile at a time. By deploying our LNG-powered fleet, we're making logistics more sustainable, ensuring that every delivery contributes to a brighter, cleaner future for our nation."

Hemant Badri, SVP & Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce Business at Flipkart Group, said," By integrating LNG-powered vehicles into our logistics operations alongside our existing electric vehicle fleet, we aim improve supply chain efficiency, and contribute to India’s broader environmental objectives."

This collaboration highlights Flipksrt's continuous efforts to drive green innovation and support the long-term sustainability of the operations, he added.

GreenLine has been at the forefront of driving sustainable mobility solutions, serving industries such as cement, steel, metals and mining, FMCG, express cargo, oil and gas, chemicals, and consumer goods.