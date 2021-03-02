Home >Companies >News >Greensill Capital eyeing insolvency protection in Australia: Report
Greensill Capital eyeing insolvency protection in Australia: Report
1 min read.Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 08:30 PM ISTReuters
Greensill, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, is looking to invoke a 'safe harbour' protection in Australia where its parent company is registered, the report said
Troubled supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital is seeking insolvency protection in Australia, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, after Credit Suisse suspended $10 billion of funds linked to the London-based company's lending operations.
Greensill, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, is looking to invoke a "safe harbour" protection in Australia where its parent company is registered, the British newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.