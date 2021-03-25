Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Greensill leaned on Wall Street giants before it collapsed

Greensill leaned on Wall Street giants before it collapsed

Picture taken on March 15, 2021 shows the logo of the Greensill bank at its headquarters in Bremen, northern Germany. - Germany's financial watchdog Bafin froze the operations of the German banking subsidiary of troubled British group Greensill Capital, citing on March 3, 2021 an "imminent risk" of over-indebtedness. (Photo by Patrik Stollarz / AFP)
5 min read . 01:54 PM IST DUNCAN MAVIN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Citigroup expanded its business with Greensill despite repeated warnings internally not to do so

The founder of Greensill Capital spoke frequently about disrupting big banks. But before the financial startup collapsed this month, it relied on the apparatus of Wall Street to fuel its expansion.

Greensill’s closest Wall Street relationship was with Credit Suisse Group AG, which provided it financing through $10 billion of investment funds. But a clutch of other big players—including Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, Ernst & Young, and Moody’s Investors Service—played key roles in Greensill’s rise.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.