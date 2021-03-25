Greensill leaned on Wall Street giants before it collapsed
- Citigroup expanded its business with Greensill despite repeated warnings internally not to do so
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The founder of Greensill Capital spoke frequently about disrupting big banks. But before the financial startup collapsed this month, it relied on the apparatus of Wall Street to fuel its expansion.
Greensill’s closest Wall Street relationship was with Credit Suisse Group AG, which provided it financing through $10 billion of investment funds. But a clutch of other big players—including Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, Ernst & Young, and Moody’s Investors Service—played key roles in Greensill’s rise.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.