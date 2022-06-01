GreenZo Energy to infuse 400 cr for setting up 250 MW electrolyser factory

As per GreenZo, the investment will ensure the availability of end-to-end solutions within the country and cut down dependence on imports for this key equipment.
Delhi-based GreenZo Energy on Wednesday announced its plan to infuse ₹400 crore for setting up a 250 MW electrolyser factory. The company will also make an additional investment in R&D for green hydrogen electrolyser output this fiscal.
Further, GreenZo will invest ₹70 crore in R&D (Research & Development) for the production of the green hydrogen electrolyser in the financial year FY23.
