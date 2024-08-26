Griffin Set to Break Ground on 54-Story Miami Tower Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin is expecting to break ground next year on a 54-story tower in Miami that will serve as headquarters of his Citadel financial empire, enlisting a Philadelphia developer as a consultant on the project.

The proposed building at 1201 Brickell Bay Drive will have 1.7 million square feet, combining offices and a roughly 413,000-square-foot hotel on the upper floors, according to plans filed with Miami-Dade County on Monday. The waterfront project is expected to break ground in the third quarter of 2025, a spokesperson for Griffin said.

The billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel and market maker Citadel Securities first proposed the project in 2022, with its cost estimated to be more than $1 billion. That same year, Griffin relocated his family and his businesses to Miami after leaving his longtime home in Chicago. His firms will serve as anchor tenants for the new tower.

The building, set to be one the city’s tallest, will “redefine the Miami skyline,” the spokesperson said, adding that it will bolster Miami’s reputation as a “destination for talented professionals and their families, businesses and culture.”

Griffin, 55, has tapped Philadelphia-based Gattuso Development Partners to consult on the project, the filings show. The firm’s co-founder, John Gattuso, has worked on multiple projects with Comcast Corp. Griffin previously dropped Chicago-based Sterling Bay from the project.

Foster Partners is handling the design for the Miami tower, which will also include retail and waterfront restaurant space, according to the filings, as well as a public pedestrian path along the water.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com