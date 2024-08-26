Griffin Set to Break Ground on 54-Story Miami Tower Next Year

Ken Griffin is expecting to break ground next year on a 54-story tower in Miami that will serve as headquarters of his Citadel financial empire, enlisting a Philadelphia developer as a consultant on the project.

Bloomberg
Published26 Aug 2024, 10:23 PM IST
Griffin Set to Break Ground on 54-Story Miami Tower Next Year
Griffin Set to Break Ground on 54-Story Miami Tower Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin is expecting to break ground next year on a 54-story tower in Miami that will serve as headquarters of his Citadel financial empire, enlisting a Philadelphia developer as a consultant on the project.

The proposed building at 1201 Brickell Bay Drive will have 1.7 million square feet, combining offices and a roughly 413,000-square-foot hotel on the upper floors, according to plans filed with Miami-Dade County on Monday. The waterfront project is expected to break ground in the third quarter of 2025, a spokesperson for Griffin said. 

The billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel and market maker Citadel Securities first proposed the project in 2022, with its cost estimated to be more than $1 billion. That same year, Griffin relocated his family and his businesses to Miami after leaving his longtime home in Chicago. His firms will serve as anchor tenants for the new tower.

The building, set to be one the city’s tallest, will “redefine the Miami skyline,” the spokesperson said, adding that it will bolster Miami’s reputation as a “destination for talented professionals and their families, businesses and culture.” 

Griffin, 55, has tapped Philadelphia-based Gattuso Development Partners to consult on the project, the filings show. The firm’s co-founder, John Gattuso, has worked on multiple projects with Comcast Corp. Griffin previously dropped Chicago-based Sterling Bay from the project.

Foster Partners is handling the design for the Miami tower, which will also include retail and waterfront restaurant space, according to the filings, as well as a public pedestrian path along the water.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 10:23 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsGriffin Set to Break Ground on 54-Story Miami Tower Next Year

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue