Grindr aims to build the dating world’s first AI ‘wingman’
SummaryThe dating app is testing an AI bot for gay and bi men that would scout for long-term relationship prospects, set up dates—and even date other wingmen for you.
Artificial intelligence that can date for you is no more than a few years away, especially if you’re on the dating app Grindr, which says it will be releasing an AI “wingman" or agent specifically designed for its user base of mostly gay and bisexual men.
