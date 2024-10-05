Grindr aims to build the dating world’s first AI ‘wingman’

Artificial intelligence that can date for you is no more than a few years away, especially if you’re on the dating app Grindr, which says it will be releasing an AI “wingman" or agent specifically designed for its user base of mostly gay and bisexual men.

AI agents, also known as bots, go beyond the chatbots that have come to define the current generative AI age. They don’t just answer questions, summarize text and create content—they can actually go out into the digital universe and do things on our behalf. That could be dating, making a reservation and buying an outfit, or office work like answering customer calls or whipping up marketing campaigns. Last month, Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday and ServiceNow all announced AI agents for workplaces.

Among businesses, AI agents won’t become mainstream for about 10 years, according to market research and consulting firm Gartner.

Bumble and Match Group-owned Tinder and Hinge, which are designed for facilitating long-term connections between men and women, have released AI-based features like automated photo selection for profiles and filtering of fake accounts. But they haven’t officially committed to AI agents that do things like setting up a date without human intervention.

When it’s fully up and running—by 2027 at the latest, Grindr said—the wingman will be available as an assistant for its nearly 14 million app users, helping them keep track of conversations with “favorite" users, recommend long-term relationship candidates and suggest dating spots. Down the line, it will take on more “agentic AI" functions, like making restaurant reservations—or even dating another AI agent, Chief Executive George Arison said in an interview.

For instance: A wingman could have a conversation with another wingman after their humans have matched, so that by the time the humans actually go on a date, they have a “robust view" of each other, Arison said. Bot-to-bot conversation not only saves the humans time, it might also spot dating deal-breakers early on, he said.

The wingman, which users would interact with like a chatbot, is currently being tested by a small group of users. But the group is slated to expand to roughly 1,000 by the end of the year, and to 10,000 next year, Arison said.

“I always knew that AI was going to be a really big deal, and as we saw where generative AI was going, I realized, ‘A lot of this extension stuff can actually be done by AI’," Arison said.

One of Grindr’s biggest limitations in building an AI agent was preserving user privacy, Arison said. Important for any company, it’s critical for Grindr users who aren’t public about their sexuality, or who live in countries where it’s illegal or taboo to be gay.

Another reason for caution: Precise movements of millions of users of Grindr had been collected from a digital advertising network and made available for sale since at least 2017, though in 2020 Grindr cut off the flow of location data to any ad networks.

A solution came in the form of an AI model that had been trained on romantic conversations by AI model and avatar maker Ex-human, a company that touts its ability to build “empathetic AI technology."

Last year, Grindr struck a deal with Ex-human to put a clone of its model inside Grindr’s own code base. The company can also “make it more gay," said Arison, that is, train the model with its own data and queer community slang. Ex-human’s model had mostly been trained in straight romantic conversation.

Beside the possibility of finding love, Grindr’s wingman might have other benefits for its gay, bisexual, trans and queer users, Arison said. “Loneliness and depression are a really big problem for our community," he said, and the wingman could become a place where users openly discuss their feelings.

Still, chatbots, AI assistants and AI agents each have varying degrees of autonomy, making it hard for consumers and businesses to determine what different bots can reliably do, and what they’ll use them for. For Grindr, that means gathering feedback from its test group for “quite some time" before nailing down its features, Arison said.

When it starts tapping user data, Grindr said it will ask users for permission to use their chat history for AI training. The company has also added guardrails for its wingman, including preventing it from allowing conversations on commercial activity or solicitation after Grindr employees came across the issue during testing.

“For better or worse, Grindr gets a lot of attention, and so we want to be careful with what’s broadly released," Arison said.

