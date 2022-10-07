Grip debuts NSE listed Securitized Debt Instruments (SDIs): Check benefits

This inaugural offering's significant oversubscription demonstrates the investor sentiment for such products. As of October 7, 2022, the Securitized Debt Instrument is listed on the National Stock Exchange. Under the Issue and Listing of Securitized Debt Instruments and Security Receipts Regulations, SEBI established the fixed return investment product known as SDIs in 2008. Companies, NBFCs, and banks frequently engage in long-term contracts that provide them with a consistent monthly income. An NBFC may receive interest income, a company might receive lease rent, and a SaaS provider might receive subscription rent. These contractual streams of revenue can be turned into financial investments through the use of an SDI. An investor that owns an SDI effectively pays a discounted price to get the rights to such future receivables. This enables them to produce enticing returns with predictable monthly payouts.