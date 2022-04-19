This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Grip claims to have raised over ₹206 crore investments for over 80 companies and provided an average return of 21% IRR on the opportunities listed on its platform. The company has listed more than 100 deals on its platform while reporting zero default on returns promised
NEW DELHI: Alternative investment platform Grip on Tuesday said it has partnered VRO hospitality for a lease financing deal of ₹5 crore. As part of the deal, Grip will give its retail investors users an opportunity to invest in the hospitality space by leasing assets such as kitchen equipment, furniture and fixtures and IT equipment.
Bangalore-based hospitality chain VRO Hospitality operates in both offline and online kitchen space.
“With new and innovative concepts to serve the ever-growing appetite of our customers, we are happy to partner with a company like Grip to provide an investment opportunity to retail investors. With alternative finance options that Grip provides, we are able to focus on our growth and expansion in cities, domestic and international," said Sharath Rice, co-founder and director, VRO Hospitality.
Founded in 2020 by Nikhil Agarwal, Aashish Jindal and Vivek Gulati, Grip allows retail investors to invest in non-market linked alternative investment options with investment amount starting at ₹10,000. Its products suit includes asset-backed leasing, inventory financing, pre-leased commercial properties, startup equity and subscription-based financing.
“In India, the revenue in the Food and Beverage industry is expected to show an annual growth rate of 14.2%, primarily driven by growing urbanization and surging young population demands. Lease Financing plays an important role in enabling this growth. It can meet different forms of capital requirements and unlock potential growth. We are excited to collaborate with VRO and hope to drive significant growth in the segment," said Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Grip.
