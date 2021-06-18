Bengaluru: Almost eight years after starting online grocery platform Grofers, co-founder Saurabh Kumar informed employees, on Friday, in an internal memo, that he will be leaving the firm.

While Kumar will not be involved in the day-to-day functions of the company, he will continue his role as a board member of the e-grocery firm and be a shareholder in the company.

“When I look back at what we have achieved in this short time, I can only feel proud. You should too. We have gone through a fair share of ups and downs but we always faced the together and came out stronger. This is because of your hard work and many sacrifices you have made. Whenever we had our backs to the wall, your strength and support gave me courage [...] I haven’t known a life outside Grofers. Most of my learning and growing up has happened here," wrote Kumar to employees on Friday.

“I have been reflecting on my life and personal ambitions for some time. And my decision to step away is the outcome of that. I want to wander again," he said as a part of the internal memo to employees.

Grofers’ co-founder and chief executive, Albinder Dhindsa called Kumar’s exit the ‘end of an era’ for Grofers.

“Incredibly humble and grounded, he’s (Kumar) always reminded me of how fortunate I was to be building Grofers with him, in a zone of no ego and no second guessing. SK is not only my co-founder, he's my friend, my support system during upheavals; the keeper of my conscience, and a brother and family to me," said Dhindsa in a company blog.

Dhindsa also wrote that over the last six months, Kumar had been yearning to invest in his own personal evolution – to grow beyond a growth driver to become a designer, enabler and coach.

“Diving deeper has convinced him that this is another area he can have a huge impact on, if he can build on it from scratch. I know SK has been pulling the weight on most of our sprints, but I also know he's a marathon runner, and this time to go far, he must go alone. I am fully supportive of his decision. And wherever that may lead him on his journey," said Dhindsa.

Till date, Grofers has raised close to $600 million, across multiple tranches and is backed by the likes of Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global Management and Softbank.

For Grofers, order volumes grew by 80% in 2020, as pandemic-induced lockdowns forced consumers to resort to online platforms for ordering daily essentials.

The company now operates across more than 38 cities in India and opened 23 new facilities during the lockdown last year, to enable express deliveries.

Grofers, which had earlier targeted overall profitability by 2020, plans to achieve the target this year in 2021, Dhindsa told Mint in a recent interaction. The company is also focused on daily fresh-use categories such as milk, bread and vegetables, and expected to expand into verticals such as fresh meat.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.