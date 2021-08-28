Grofers founder criticised for 10-minute grocery delivery. His reply

Responding to the criticism against Grofers' newly-launched 10-minute grocery delivery service, its founder Albinder Dhindsa said ‘it breaks my heart that instead of celebrating innovation coming from India, some of us stay cynical of people who are trying to break the status quo.’

Earlier this week the company announced that it has started 10-minutes grocery delivery service in 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

While launching the new service, the founder said in a statement, "Our next goal is to bring the delivery time to below 10 mins for the majority of our customers within the next 45 days. If we don't serve your area yet, we will be there very soon."

However, following the launch, the company received criticism from several section of the society.

Dhindsa took to Twitter today, to say, I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes…

Read the full statement here:

Hello India, I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes. Some people think…

… that we are pushing our riders to drive fast and break traffic rules to deliver groceries in 10 minutes.

… that we are an inhuman valuation seeking corporation which puts lives at risk to deliver groceries in 10 minutes.

I want to clarify how we deliver groceries in 10 minutes

Our partner stores are located within 2 kms of our customers. We have 60+ stores in Delhi and 30+ in Gurgaon already.

Our stores are so densely located that we can deliver 90% of our orders within 15 minutes even if our riders drove at 10kmph

Our instore planning and tech is now so good that we pack most orders under 2.5 minutes.

Our riders are not (dis)incentivised to deliver order fast. They do it at their own pace and rhythm

We have had 0 reported rider accidents in the last two months since we launched 10 minute grocery delivery.

Last but not least, not all companies are built on the back of exploitation of the riders. There are companies that are built by creating large swathe of employment, and generating tremendous amount of value for all stakeholders. We are and want to continue to be one of these companies.

Also, it breaks my heart that instead of celebrating innovation coming from India, some of us stay cynical of people who are trying to break the status quo. We need more people who dare, and less of those who pull down.

I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes... pic.twitter.com/RNhFvd6ojV — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 28, 2021

Last week, the Competition Commission of India had approved online food delivery platform Zomato's proposed purchase of 9.3 per cent stake in Grofers. Zomato, last month, had said it has invested USD 100 million (around ₹745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in Grofers as the company looks to have more exposure to the online grocery segment.

