Home >Companies >News >Grofers offers 10 mins grocery delivery in these cities

Grofers offers 10 mins grocery delivery in these cities

Premium
Noida, India - July 24, 2021: A Grofers delivery person riding an electric scooter in the rain at sector 25 road, in Noida
1 min read . 07:13 AM IST Livemint

Grofers said customers can now order over 7,000 items of everyday essentials in these 10 cities

Grofers on Tuesday said it has started 10-minutes grocery delivery service in 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur. "Today, we launched our 10th city with the promise to deliver groceries within minutes to your doorstep. While our average delivery times are still hovering around the 15 minute mark, our eventual vision is to be below 10 minutes for every customer in India," Grofers said in a blog post. 

The SoftBank-backed company added that as it signs up more partners and keeps building its network, it is "confident" of under 10 minutes delivery for the majority of the customers within the next 45 days. 

Grofers said customers can now order over 7,000 items of everyday essentials in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Lucknow. 

Grofers founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa also tweeted about the service. "Our next goal is to bring the delivery time to below 10 mins for the majority of our customers within the next 45 days. If we don't serve your area yet, we will be there very soon," he said. 

E-grocery has been one of the fastest-growing segments in the consumer e-commerce space and its growth has been propelled further with India's rising digital penetration. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated e-commerce adoption as consumers seek the convenience of ordering quality groceries delivered safely at their doorsteps. 

Last week, the Competition Commission of India had approved online food delivery platform Zomato's proposed purchase of 9.3% stake in Grofers. Zomato, last month, had said it has invested USD 100 million (around 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in Grofers as the company looks to have more exposure to the online grocery segment. 

