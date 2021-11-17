E-commerce firm Grofers plans to open 150 dark stores by December, taking the total count to 350, for quick commerce to deliver orders in about 10 minutes, the company's co-founder said Wednesday.

The company claims to have a 3 million monthly order run rate and growth of 3.5 times in the last two months while gaining one million quick commerce users.

"Grofers today launched its 200th Dark Store enabling 10 minute magic. The team and our partners helped us reach this milestone in 3 months," Grofers co-founder said.

"At Grofers, we are all humbled by these stories every day, and it motivates us to do more for our country and communities. We have been able to roll out 200 stores in the last three months and are working hard with entrepreneurs like Hardik to roll out another 150 stores in the next 45 days," Albinder Dhindsa said in a blog.

The company's spokesperson said that the average weekly retention in the segment is 50%, which means half of the users come back next week itself to order again and consistently keep coming back.

Grofers claims to have recorded a weekly ordering frequency of 4.5 orders for users who have regularly experienced 10-minute deliveries.

"Our stores, on average, are doing about 500 orders per day. Our oldest dark store does, on average, 1,400 orders per day. One of our fastest-growing stores took only 20 days to scale up to 1,000 orders per day," the spokesperson added.

