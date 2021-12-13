Grofers rebrands as Blinkit with quick commerce space heating up

“We learnt a lot as Grofers, and all our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure is being repurposed to pivot to something with staggering product-market fit – quick commerce. Today, we are surging ahead as a new company, and we have a new mission statement – “instant commerce indistinguishable from magic". And we will no longer be doing this as Grofers – we will be doing it as Blinkit," wrote Dhindsa.