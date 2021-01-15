Grofers to shop for more cos before IPO

Grofers had 12,000 store partners at the end of 2020 compared with 7,000 before the covid outbreak. Local store partners help Grofers in delivering goods. It also added 10,000 sq. ft of warehousing space during the year. The ramp-up in warehousing has helped Grofers make express deliveries in two hours, Dhindsa said. “We opened 23 new facilities during lockdown last year and made a significant amount of investment to meet the higher demand for essentials. We also looked at acquiring more local space in towns and cities and ramped up our partnership with local store partners," Dhindsa said.