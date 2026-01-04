Inside the 48-hour Grok crisis that put X in MeitY’s crosshairs

The notice, another person directly aware of the developments told Mint on condition of anonymity, took the company by surprise. “X remains in compliance with India’s legal requirements, and speaks with the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) every week. At no point in prior conversations were sexual content issues brought up before, as recently as two days before the notice. X’s voluntary action reports in India are filed every month, which already includes the details asked for. It remains unclear if the government wants information beyond that,” the person said.