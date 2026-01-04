NEW DELHI: In the final days of 2025, a meeting between the Indian government and X escalated into a confrontation over artificial intelligence (AI), online safety, and the limits of safe harbour protection—culminating in a formal notice to the Elon Musk-owned platform over the misuse of its AI tool, Grok.
Inside the 48-hour Grok crisis that put X in MeitY’s crosshairs
SummaryFrom a closed-door meeting at MeitY to a formal notice and a looming safe harbour threat, how Grok’s image-editing feature plunged X into a regulatory standoff in India.
NEW DELHI: In the final days of 2025, a meeting between the Indian government and X escalated into a confrontation over artificial intelligence (AI), online safety, and the limits of safe harbour protection—culminating in a formal notice to the Elon Musk-owned platform over the misuse of its AI tool, Grok.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More