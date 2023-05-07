Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized, CEO says

Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized, CEO says2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Go Air, controlled by billionaire Nusli Wadia’s group, has enough funds to sustain operations on a cash-and-carry model for about 10 days, chief executive officer Kaushik Khona said
Go Airlines India Ltd., which went under citing Pratt & Whitney engine failures, is optimistic about resuming flights within seven days if the bankruptcy court restrains lessors from taking back its aircraft.
