GroupM leads in new business wins in 2022: COMvergence

GroupM leads in new business wins in 2022: COMvergence1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 04:14 PM IST
With new business value of over $332 million, GroupM was followed by Publicis Media Group, which won new accounts worth over $289 million and Japanese giant dentsu International, which clocked a new business value of over $194 million, according to the report, New Business Barometer, for the entire financial year 2022 for India.
New Delhi: WPP-owned media agency network GroupM was the leading agency group in India in terms of new business wins in 2022, as per a report by independent global research and data consultancy firm COMvergence.
