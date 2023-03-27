GroupM leads in new business wins in 2022: COMvergence

1 min read . 04:14 PM IST

GroupM leads in new business wins in 2022: COMvergence (Photo: Company website)

With new business value of over $332 million, GroupM was followed by Publicis Media Group, which won new accounts worth over $289 million and Japanese giant dentsu International, which clocked a new business value of over $194 million, according to the report, New Business Barometer, for the entire financial year 2022 for India.