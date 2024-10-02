Companies
Grover Zampa sharpens focus on premium wines after ₹90 cr capital boost
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 02 Oct 2024, 02:23 PM IST
SummaryGrover Zampa Vineyards is transitioning to premium wines, launching several high-end varieties to capture growing consumer demand
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : After the fresh ₹90 crore recapitalization, Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd is betting on premiumization, introducing a range of high-end wines to cater to changing consumer preferences.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less