Growel Formulations forays into poultry sector with strategic investment in Provet Pharma — details here

Growel Formulations Pvt Ltd, an India-based aqua healthcare and nutrition company, announced on Friday that it will make a strategic investment in Provet Pharma Private Limited.
However, the companies did not disclose the sum.
Provet, a poultry healthcare and nutrition company, has a strong presence in preventive and therapeutic solutions for poultry and aqua segments, Growel said in an official announcement.
This company said the strategic investment will mark its entry into the high-growth poultry segment, expanding its footprint across animal species nutrition and healthcare. The move is expected to significantly broaden Growel Formulations' portfolio beyond aquaculture.
Deloitte India Corporate Finance acted as the buy-side advisor to Growel Formulations, while Veda Corporate Advisors advised Provet Pharma on the deal, the company said in a statement.
According to Growel, the transaction aligns with the company’s long-term vision of building a diversified, science-led platform focused on animal nutrition, health and wellness.
“The poultry sector remains one of the fastest-growing protein segments, underpinned by rising protein needs and awareness, improved feed technology, and increasing focus on animal health & productivity,” Growel said in a statement received by Mint.
Provet was founded in 2009 by two veterinary professionals, Dr V Muthu Selvan and Dr S Senthil, along with two investors, who exited the company as part of this latest transaction.
The poultry healthcare and nutrition company focuses on innovative and unique products and has a steady pan-India sales and distribution team in place. It has recently forayed into exports, the company said.
With this partnership with Growel, the combined platform is expected to strengthen its value proposition and expand its comprehensive portfolio of solutions to farmers and integrators across both poultry and aqua segments.
In 2024, Growel Group, the parent organisation of Growel Formulations. launched two pet treats as part of its foray into the fast-growing pet food segment, according to media reports.
The company had said at the time that it plans to invest around ₹80–100 crore over the next five years for the venture.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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