The new managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anup Kumar Saha, inherits a balance sheet characterised by high capital stability but a lower return on equity than that of key rivals. As a veteran consumer banker, Saha will be counted on by the bank to emphasise growth, retail lending, and execution at the private-sector lender.
Growth, deposits and faster decisions await new CEO Anup Saha at Kotak Bank
SummaryKotak Mahindra Bank has picked insider Anup Saha as its next chief executive officer, signalling continuity but with a sharper focus on growth, retail lending and faster execution.
The new managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anup Kumar Saha, inherits a balance sheet characterised by high capital stability but a lower return on equity than that of key rivals. As a veteran consumer banker, Saha will be counted on by the bank to emphasise growth, retail lending, and execution at the private-sector lender.
About the Author
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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