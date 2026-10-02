Growth, deposits and faster decisions await new CEO Anup Saha at Kotak Bank

MUMBAI : The new managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anup Kumar Saha, inherits a balance sheet characterised by high capital stability but a lower return on equity than that of key rivals. As a veteran consumer banker, Saha will be counted on by the bank to emphasise growth, retail lending, and execution at the private-sector lender.
MUMBAI : The new managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anup Kumar Saha, inherits a balance sheet characterised by high capital stability but a lower return on equity than that of key rivals. As a veteran consumer banker, Saha will be counted on by the bank to emphasise growth, retail lending, and execution at the private-sector lender.
The new managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anup Kumar Saha, inherits a balance sheet characterised by high capital stability but a lower return on equity than that of key rivals.
The new managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anup Kumar Saha, inherits a balance sheet characterised by high capital stability but a lower return on equity than that of key rivals.
He joined the bank only in January 2026, but brings over 25 years of experience, including senior roles at Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank. At Kotak, he currently oversees the retail bank, government business, data analytics and marketing.
For the bank, the immediate question is less about a change in direction than the pace and execution of its existing growth ambitions.
Saha, currently an executive director at Kotak, will take over from Ashok Vaswani for a three-year term from 1 January 2027.
While analysts view this appointment as a positive development for the bank, Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and country head of India research at Macquarie Capital, laid out four key priorities for Saha in an email to clients on Thursday. Stabilising the senior management team, accelerating balance-sheet growth to improve return on equity, making Kotak’s liability franchise more granular and speeding up decision-making, according to his email.
Stabilizing leadership, expanding retail reach
“His strong credentials in retail banking and consumer finance, particularly from his experience at Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank, could help Kotak accelerate retail lending, customer acquisition and cross-selling, while leveraging its strong deposit franchise and broader financial-services platform,” Prakash Agarwal, partner at Gefion Capital, said.
- RBI approves Anup Saha as Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO from January 2027.
- Saha must stabilize senior management following recent high-profile executive departures.
- Priority is faster loan and deposit growth to boost return on equity.
- Kotak needs more retail deposits to create a stable, granular balance sheet.
- Saha brings 25 years of consumer finance experience to speed up execution.
According to Ganapathy, Saha’s first task would be to stabilise and control exits, noting that a change at the top is often accompanied by departures from senior management.
Leadership changes at Kotak have often brought senior-level churn, and Saha’s appointment comes against that backdrop. After Vaswani decided not to seek another term, commercial banking head Manish Kothari resigned after 30 years with the bank. The lender had also seen K.V.S. Manian exit in April 2024, just two months after his elevation to joint managing director. Manian, a nearly three-decade Kotak veteran, had been viewed as a potential successor to Uday Kotak before Vaswani was eventually appointed to the top job.
Ganapathy believes the second key priority is improving loan and deposit growth, as a stronger balance-sheet growth would help lift Kotak’s return on equity. “The single biggest priority is to drive up loan growth and deposit growth. Kotak's ROE is the lowest amongst its large peers, and the only way to improve that is to consume more capital and drive up leverage through faster balance sheet growth,” he said.
For the quarter ended June, the bank’s net advances rose 15% on-year to ₹5.12 trillion, while deposits increased 12% on year to ₹5.73 trillion. Annualized ROE for the bank was 12%, as compared with 11% a year ago.
Agarwal echoed this view, saying it will be key for Saha to balance faster growth with Kotak’s traditionally conservative approach to credit quality and risk management.
Increasing execution speed with caution
Macquarie flagged the composition of the bank’s deposit franchise, adding that deposits above ₹50 million accounted for nearly 23% of the balance sheet as of June 2025, and said a more granular liability base would be desirable. For Saha, that means pushing for more retail deposits and lending while retaining Kotak’s historically cautious approach to credit risk.
Macquarie’s fourth priority is execution speed, arguing that Kotak can sometimes display slow decision-making and a cautious approach, and noting that Saha’s experience running a higher-yielding book at Bajaj Finance could be useful as the bank calibrates its risk appetite.
The challenge, therefore, is not simply to grow faster, but to do so without weakening the asset quality and capital position that underpin Kotak’s franchise.
For the June quarter, Kotak Bank’s asset quality strengthened, with the gross non-performing assets ratio declining to 1.18% from 1.48% a year earlier and net NPA easing to 0.27% from 0.34%. It reported a 26% on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹4,123 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 9% on year to ₹7,259 crore.
As of 1 October, the bank’s price-to-book ratio was 2.22%, higher than 1.71% for peer Axis Bank, 1.83% for HDFC Bank, and even 1.49% for State Bank of India, according to data from Value Research.