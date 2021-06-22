Growth firms see plastic waste as an investment opportunity

“Plastic waste is not just a global crisis that threatens economic recovery, climate, and nature. It is also an investment opportunity that can flip it from a scourge into an engine for economic development," said Rob Kaplan, who founded Circulate in 2017. Initially the firm sought to back companies in India and Southeast Asia, such as recycling or waste-sorting companies, that help reduce the amount of plastic waste that winds up in the ocean.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}