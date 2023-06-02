Growth momentum fairly widespread, India Inc.'s animal spirits already out, says Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 09:37 AM IST
In an interview with Business Standard, Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Mittal said that India Inc.'s animal spirits are already out and that the latest GDP numbers confirm momentum in foreign investment, local capital, new plants and capacity.
Sunil Mittal, Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman, believes that the latest GDP numbers indicate that the economic momentum is fairly widespread and India Inc.'s animal spirits are already out. In an interview with Business Standard, Mittal said that while the nation's mood was already looking better than what was suggested, the latest GDP numbers only "confirms the momentum in foreign investment, local capital in industry, new plants, new capacity."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×