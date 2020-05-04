MUMBAI: Shares of Hindustan Unilever had declined as much as 5.5% intraday on Monday after the company reported disappointing results for the January-March quarter.

At 1450 IST, the stock traded at ₹2,092.55 on the BSE, down 4.6% on the BSE.

HUL's headline numbers for Q4 were 6-16% lower than expected. Management indicated normalised sales growth of 3% but the severe impact on primary sales toward March-end due to lockdown led to a decline in reported numbers.

Analysts said while HUL management had cited weak operating trends even before the lockdown, part of the impact was due to supply chain disruption, which has now reversed to some extent. Supply constraints have been easing, with the company now ramping up overall manufacturing output to about 80%.

Demand trends remain uncertain but health and hygiene products have witnessed an uptick which should somewhat offset the decline in the non-essential portfolio, analysts said.

Emkay Global Financial Services has cut FY21-22 estimates by 3-5% but still pencilled in a 16% earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR), factoring in a recovery post Q1. “Given the downside risks from slow demand recovery and rich valuations at 48 times FY22 earnings per share (EPS) positives of a strong portfolio and execution seem already priced in," it said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has also reduced FY21/FY22 EPS estimates by 9% and 4.2% respectively due to poor results and weak Q1FY21 outlook. "However, restoration of supply chain to 75-80% of normal levels in the last 10 days despite the ongoing lockdown is remarkable, and yet again demonstrates HULs efficiency well ahead of peers. It is also notable that HUL gained share in 80% of its portfolio despite the unprecedented disruption in the quarter," it said.

Motilal Oswal is positive on HUL in the medium term because of the company's strong balance sheet, robust cash flow generation and increasing willingness in recent years to use cash flow for inorganic growth, management quality/ corporate governance and proven track record of consistent delivery even in a weak consumption environment.

Near-term performance could be under pressure as HUL is not immune to the slowdown, given the impact on discretionary spends and possibility of downtrading in current conditions as consumers upstock products that are available across the shelf, said Axis Securities.

It feels that from a medium term perspective, HUL has the right growth matrix and multiple levers like broad based portfolio straddling across price-value matrix, focus on cost savings, raw material tailwind to aid margin expansion and superior execution capabilities compared to peers to help HUL emerge stronger from the challenging macros, it added.

