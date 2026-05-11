Early investors in Groww set to reap up to $498 million in block deal

Early investors in Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Groww, are set to offload shares worth up to ₹4,750 crore ($498 million) through a block deal on Tuesday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.
Early investors in Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Groww, are set to offload shares worth up to ₹4,750 crore ($498 million) through a block deal on Tuesday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.
The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 268.4 million shares, representing around 4.3% of Groww’s existing total outstanding shares, through one or more on-market transactions on Indian stock exchanges.
The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 268.4 million shares, representing around 4.3% of Groww’s existing total outstanding shares, through one or more on-market transactions on Indian stock exchanges.
The floor price for the sale has been set at ₹177 per share, reflecting an 8.5% discount to Groww’s closing price of ₹193.52 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.
The sellers in the transaction include Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III – U.S./India Annex Fund LP, Y Combinator's YC Holdings II LLC, Ribbit Capital V LP, Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings V Ltd, and GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V LLC.
The proposed stake sale comes months after Groww’s strong stock market debut and sharp post-listing rally. The issue comprised a fresh equity issue worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.
Shares of the company, which listed at ₹100 apiece in November last year, opened at premiums of 12-14% on the NSE and BSE. Since then, the company’s market capitalization has nearly doubled to around ₹1.25 trillion from its IPO valuation of about ₹62,000 crore.
Kotak Securities Ltd and J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd have been appointed as placement agents for the latest block deal transaction, according to the document.
The deal is entirely secondary in nature, with no fresh issuance of shares by the company. The term sheet said the transaction may be executed through one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platforms of Indian stock exchanges.
Strong growth fuels investor interest
Groww has also reported strong operational performance in recent quarters. According to publicly available filings and brokerage reports, the company posted a 122% rise in net profit and an 81% increase in total income in the fourth quarter of FY26.
Founded in 2016, Groww has emerged as one of India’s largest stockbroking platforms, with over 12.6 million active clients and around 26% market share as of June 2025, according to public disclosures.
The books for the transaction are expected to close around 7 am on Tuesday with an option for an earlier close. The settlement is likely on Wednesday.