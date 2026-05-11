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Early investors in Groww set to reap up to $498 million in block deal

Mansi Verma
1 min read11 May 2026, 09:21 PM IST
The floor price for Groww's share sale has been set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>177 per share,
The floor price for Groww's share sale has been set at ₹177 per share,(Bloomberg)
Summary

The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 268.4 million shares, representing around 4.3% of Groww’s existing total outstanding shares, through one or more on-market transactions on Indian stock exchanges.

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Early investors in Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Groww, are set to offload shares worth up to 4,750 crore ($498 million) through a block deal on Tuesday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

Early investors in Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Groww, are set to offload shares worth up to 4,750 crore ($498 million) through a block deal on Tuesday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 268.4 million shares, representing around 4.3% of Groww’s existing total outstanding shares, through one or more on-market transactions on Indian stock exchanges.

The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 268.4 million shares, representing around 4.3% of Groww’s existing total outstanding shares, through one or more on-market transactions on Indian stock exchanges.

The floor price for the sale has been set at 177 per share, reflecting an 8.5% discount to Groww’s closing price of 193.52 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Also Read | Resonance nears end of debt saga, bets on offline comeback

The sellers in the transaction include Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III – U.S./India Annex Fund LP, Y Combinator's YC Holdings II LLC, Ribbit Capital V LP, Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings V Ltd, and GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V LLC.

The proposed stake sale comes months after Groww’s strong stock market debut and sharp post-listing rally. The issue comprised a fresh equity issue worth 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Shares of the company, which listed at 100 apiece in November last year, opened at premiums of 12-14% on the NSE and BSE. Since then, the company’s market capitalization has nearly doubled to around 1.25 trillion from its IPO valuation of about 62,000 crore.

Kotak Securities Ltd and J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd have been appointed as placement agents for the latest block deal transaction, according to the document.

Also Read | Aditya Birla Sun Life launches ₹2,000 cr AIF to ride mid-cap wave

The deal is entirely secondary in nature, with no fresh issuance of shares by the company. The term sheet said the transaction may be executed through one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platforms of Indian stock exchanges.

Strong growth fuels investor interest

Groww has also reported strong operational performance in recent quarters. According to publicly available filings and brokerage reports, the company posted a 122% rise in net profit and an 81% increase in total income in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Founded in 2016, Groww has emerged as one of India’s largest stockbroking platforms, with over 12.6 million active clients and around 26% market share as of June 2025, according to public disclosures.

Also Read | Premji-backed Shubham Housing Finance begins talks for ₹2,000-crore IPO

The books for the transaction are expected to close around 7 am on Tuesday with an option for an earlier close. The settlement is likely on Wednesday.

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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsEarly investors in Groww set to reap up to $498 million in block deal

Early investors in Groww set to reap up to $498 million in block deal

Mansi Verma
1 min read11 May 2026, 09:21 PM IST
The floor price for Groww's share sale has been set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>177 per share,
The floor price for Groww's share sale has been set at ₹177 per share,(Bloomberg)
Summary

The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 268.4 million shares, representing around 4.3% of Groww’s existing total outstanding shares, through one or more on-market transactions on Indian stock exchanges.

Gift this article

Early investors in Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Groww, are set to offload shares worth up to 4,750 crore ($498 million) through a block deal on Tuesday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

Early investors in Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Groww, are set to offload shares worth up to 4,750 crore ($498 million) through a block deal on Tuesday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 268.4 million shares, representing around 4.3% of Groww’s existing total outstanding shares, through one or more on-market transactions on Indian stock exchanges.

The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 268.4 million shares, representing around 4.3% of Groww’s existing total outstanding shares, through one or more on-market transactions on Indian stock exchanges.

The floor price for the sale has been set at 177 per share, reflecting an 8.5% discount to Groww’s closing price of 193.52 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Also Read | Resonance nears end of debt saga, bets on offline comeback

The sellers in the transaction include Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III – U.S./India Annex Fund LP, Y Combinator's YC Holdings II LLC, Ribbit Capital V LP, Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings V Ltd, and GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V LLC.

The proposed stake sale comes months after Groww’s strong stock market debut and sharp post-listing rally. The issue comprised a fresh equity issue worth 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Shares of the company, which listed at 100 apiece in November last year, opened at premiums of 12-14% on the NSE and BSE. Since then, the company’s market capitalization has nearly doubled to around 1.25 trillion from its IPO valuation of about 62,000 crore.

Kotak Securities Ltd and J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd have been appointed as placement agents for the latest block deal transaction, according to the document.

Also Read | Aditya Birla Sun Life launches ₹2,000 cr AIF to ride mid-cap wave

The deal is entirely secondary in nature, with no fresh issuance of shares by the company. The term sheet said the transaction may be executed through one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platforms of Indian stock exchanges.

Strong growth fuels investor interest

Groww has also reported strong operational performance in recent quarters. According to publicly available filings and brokerage reports, the company posted a 122% rise in net profit and an 81% increase in total income in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Founded in 2016, Groww has emerged as one of India’s largest stockbroking platforms, with over 12.6 million active clients and around 26% market share as of June 2025, according to public disclosures.

Also Read | Premji-backed Shubham Housing Finance begins talks for ₹2,000-crore IPO

The books for the transaction are expected to close around 7 am on Tuesday with an option for an earlier close. The settlement is likely on Wednesday.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsEarly investors in Groww set to reap up to $498 million in block deal
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