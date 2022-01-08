India's online investment platform Groww on Saturday announced that Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella has joined the company as an investor and advisor.

“Groww gets one of the world’s best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India," Groww CEO Lalit Keshre tweeted today morning.

The company is yet to reveal details regarding the financial part of Satya Nadella's induction.

In October 2021, Groww raised USD 251 million (around ₹1,885 crore) in a funding round led by Iconiq Growth, at a valuation of USD 3 billion.

The series E funding round also saw participation from investors like Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast. Groww's existing investors Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global, and Propel Venture also participated.



