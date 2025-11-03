Groww's founders won't sell a single share in the IPO. Is their long-term conviction justified?
Mayur Bhalerao 9 min read 03 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Groww’s four co-founders Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh hold a combined 26.6% in the comapny. They were earlier expected to offload a million shares each, but decided to not to sell to signal their belief in the company's long-term success.
In a surprise twist that has set Dalal Street abuzz, the founders of Groww have decided not to sell a single share in the company’s ₹6,632-crore initial public offering (IPO) — a rare act of conviction in India’s startup ecosystem, where most promoters cash out partially at listing.
