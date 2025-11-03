That scale translated into a four-fold jump in financials in two years, as revenue rose from ₹1,141.5 crore in FY23 to ₹3,901 crore in FY25. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) leapt to ₹2,306 crore from ₹416 crore, while net profit grew nearly four-times to ₹1,824 crore. Even after a one-off ₹1,340-crore tax adjustment in FY24 linked to a merger, Groww’s growth trajectory remained intact. Without that impact, profit after tax for FY24 would have been about ₹534 crore.