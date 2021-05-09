Groww looks to expand offerings

As online retail investments grow, private equity interest has grown as well, but the situation was different when former Flipkart executives Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal founded the company in 2016. It was a bleak year for startup funding, as investors chose caution after an episode of hyper-funding rounds and startup busts. In its first year, Groww’s initial team consulted peer groups on retail investments. It survived almost two years with early backing by former Flipkart and Myntra executives and co-founders of Curefit, Ankit Nagori and Mukesh Bansal, until it was selected for the winter batch of US-based startup accelerator, Y Combinator in 2018.