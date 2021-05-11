Groww to acquire Indiabulls’ mutual funds business

“Over the last five years, we have made investing simple and transparent for retail investors across the length and breadth of the country. We have experienced the power of technology in enabling the access of financial services to even those who do not live-in metros or who are not HNIs. With the capability to create products, we plan to make mutual funds even more accessible by making them simpler, more transparent, and by lowering the cost further," said Lalit Keshre, chief executive and co-founder of Groww.