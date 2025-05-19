GrowX reaps a bonanza from space-tech firm Pixxel
SummaryThe transaction has generated a 17x multiple on invested capital and a 68% internal rate of return over 5 years. Since 2019, the venture capital firm has invested about ₹11 crore across various rounds in Pixxel.
MUMBAI : GrowX Ventures Fund, an early-stage B2B-focused venture capital firm, partially exited its stake in space-tech startup Pixxel, delivering a 17x return, a top executive said. Existing investors, including Athera Venture Partners and Sparta, bought growX’s stake in a secondary transaction last month, the executive added.