GRSE inaugurates 200 kWp solar power plant.

New Delhi: In a bid to reduce the consumption of the conventional energy, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a Mini Ratna Category 1 defence PSU and a warship-building company has inaugurated a new solar power plant of 200 kWp at the Main Works Unit.
This 200 kWp solar plant is in addition to a rooftop solar plant of 1500 kWp capacity that shows GRSE’s commitment towards green energy for reducing the impact of atmospheric climate change.
The new plant aims to facilitate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and supply power for construction of warships and other vessels for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.
Recently, GRSE signed a contract with the West Bengal government for design and construction of next generation electric ferry.
It is also playing a key role in defence preparedness of India to produce the most modern warships through indigenization.
GRSE, incorporated in 1934, has a market capitalization of ₹5667.46 crore. The company’s key revenue segments include contract revenue, sale of products, sale of services, scrap, miscellaneous income and other operating revenue for the year ending 31 March 2022.
For the quarter ended 30 September, the company reported a total income of ₹722.84 crore, up 16.5% sequentially and an increase of 57.8% on year. GRSE reported net profit of ₹58.73 crore in July-September
