New Delhi: Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Tuesday achieved a remarkable feat in shipbuilding as it launched two warships of different classes and laid the keel of a third vessel on the same day.

During the ceremony, INS Anjadip, the 3rd Anti-Submarine Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), was launched by Priya Pandit, wife of Vice Admiral R B Pandit, PVSM, AVSM, Commander-in-Chief, Strategic Forces Command. Concurrently, Tanvi Arora, wife of Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, AVSM, NM, Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India, christened INS Sanshodhak, the 4th Survey Vessel Large (SVL). The keel-laying ceremony for the 7th ASWSWC was also held, attended by Vice Admiral R B Pandit, PVSM, AVSM.

Dignitaries present at the event included Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh AVSM, VSM, CWP&A, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, AVSM, NM, Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India, and Cmde P R Hari IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, alongside senior officials from the Indian Navy and GRSE.

GRSE is now building eight ASWSWCs and four SVLs for the Indian Navy and the Ships are at various stages of completion. The INS Anjadip was the third vessel of this series to be launched and INS Sanshodhak is the fourth and last in the series of SVLs being built by GRSE.

INS Anjadip is named after an island close to India’s Western coast that is now part of Indian Naval base INS Kadamba. Anjadip offered strong resistance in 1961, when India took back Goa from the Portuguese. The island also has a memorial for the brave Indian marines who were martyred there. This ship is also the reincarnation of a soviet era ASW Ship of the Indian Navy which was decommissioned in Dec 2003.

Renowned for their ability to operate in shallow waters, the ASWSWCs are designed to detect and neutralize underwater threats, including midget submarines and mines. Armed with advanced sonar systems, lightweight torpedoes, and ASW rockets, these technologically advanced warships possess formidable capabilities once fully operational.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice Admiral R B Pandit said, “I note with a sense of pride that GRSE, over the last six decades has grown in capability delivering over 100 warships to the nation. These range from Fast Patrol Vessels to Landing crafts, Survey Vessels, Corvettes, Frigates and Fleet Tankers, reflecting a very high degree of competence and capability nurtured by the Yard over the years. GRSE as a result of its sustained good work has gained recognition worldwide, and I am confident that the shipyard will scale greater heights in the years to come. I further congratulate GRSE & L&T Shipbuilding for a successful partnership.“

“The collaboration between the two is a befitting example of a Public-Private partnership which is a desired framework for the indigenous warship construction capabilities. This successful model will be closely watched and I am sure it would set the path for similar future collaborations in warship construction in our country. Given the positive spirit and enthusiasm, I see today in the entire warship-building ecosystem in our country, I am confident that this will grow from strength to strength and contribute to the economic well-being of our nation way beyond its fair share," he added.

Cmde P R Hari said, “This is indeed a very momentous occasion, that we are here to launch two ships, that too of two different warship building projects concurrently. I am also happy to inform you that we will also be laying the keel of another vessel, an Anti-Submarine Shallow Water Craft and therefore this is an event where we will be setting new standards."

He further added, “The ASW Shallow watercraft project has 08 ships, and the Survey Vessel Large Project-04 ships, we launched the first SVL on the 5th of December 2021 and thereafter we have been launching a ship every six month with the last ship being launched today. As far as the ASW Shallow watercraft project is concerned, we launched the first ship on 20th of December 2022, and are churning out a ship every 03 months and we intend maintaining this tempo. I am very confident that the next phase, that is from launch to delivery is much much tougher and together Navy, GRSE and our partners, shall be able to meet the expectations in terms of delivery and quality."

While appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders in making the two ship concurrent launch a reality, Cmde PR Hari said, “The Indian Navy, The Naval headquarters, the Production Directorates, the Directorates of Ship Production, the Warship Design Bureau, the professional directorates have proactively and positively approached problems not only from the technical perspective but also from the project perspective and that is a very positive change that we have observed during the course of these projects."