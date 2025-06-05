State-run GRSE inks ship building deals with German firm

The deal was signed in the presence of Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Oslo.

Swarnali Mukherjee
Published5 Jun 2025, 11:08 PM IST
The deal is for building four 7,500-deadweight tonnage (DWT) vessels.
New Delhi: State-run defence manufacturer Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has tied up with Germany’s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG, for building four vessels, the ports, shipping and waterways ministry said on Thursday.

The deal for building four 7,500-deadweight tonnage (DWT) vessels was signed in Oslo on 4 June in the presence of Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the statement said.

These vessels will have hybrid propulsion and will be adhering to the latest cyber security norms. This is in addition to an existing order for eight such vessels currently being built at GRSE’s Kolkata yard. GRSE also signed deals with UAE-based Aries Marine LLC for building offshore platforms and vessels.

This move is expected to help modernize port facilities, improve multimodal logistics, and enable port-led industrial growth, said Sonowal.

Another deal was signed between India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) group and Norway’s DNV for collaboration in areas including shipbuilding, said the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “As two proud maritime nations with extensive coastlines and rich oceanic traditions, we understand that the future of the blue economy hinges not just on development—but on sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth. It gives me immense pleasure that many Indian companies are signing MoUs including those from Norway, further deepening our commitment to collaborate in maritime sector.”

Sonowal added, “Our governments are also working closely on green shipping corridors, decarbonization efforts, ship recycling, and capacity building. The India-Norway Task Force on Blue Economy stands as a cornerstone of this deepening engagement.”

Mint reported on 29 April that the expenditure finance committee had cleared a  25,000-crore Maritime Development Fund for FY26, a project to lend long-term, low-cost financial support for indigenous ship-building and other blue water infrastructure projects. 

On 5 June, GRSE shares opened at 3,399, up from the previous close of 3,358.50, and surged 4.80% to reach a record high of 3,520.

