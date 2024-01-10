Companies
Gruhas, Collective Artists launch fund for consumer firms
Summary
- GCCF will raise and deploy ₹150 crore initially, with both Gruhas and Collective Artists contributing an equal amount to the fund
MUMBAI : India-focused venture capital fund Gruhas, backed by Nikhil Kamath, and creator marketplace Collective Artists Network have launched Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF) to back emerging consumer-focussed companies.
