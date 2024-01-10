Gruhas, Collective Artists launch fund for consumer firms

GCCF will not just provide money, but will also mentor and help the companies to grow. “We are looking at investing SMART Capital, it’s not just about providing money, like any other fund. We’ve been at the precipice of growing consumer brands now for a decade. So the way we intend to build them together across both the Collective flywheel and the Gruhas is we intend to power their brand building, we intend to power their distribution. We will be deploying not just capital but we’ll also be deploying a certain degree of operational prowess and influence and credibility to sort of scale this because I think brands at this stage of growth require efficient use of marketing dollars and that’s where I think across our current flywheel we’ll be in a position to optimize that," Subramaniam added.