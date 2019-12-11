GS E&C partners with ReNew Power to develop Rajasthan solar project

NEW DELHI : Sumant Sinha-founded ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd has partnered with South Korea based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor--- GS E&C--- for developing a 300 mega watt solar power plant in Rajasthan, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

This joint venture with the $58 billion South Korean firm comes in the backdrop of India’s clean energy sector facing several challenges such as Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to renege on contracts signed by the previous state government and delayed payments by state utility boards bringing generators’ working capital cycles under stress. While ReNew Power will hold a 51% equity in the JV, the balance will be held by GS E&C.

The GS E&C investment in the Indian renewable energy sector marks its entry into the space also comes at a time of ReNew Power putting 300 megawatts (MW) of solar assets on sale, Mint reported on 7 October.

“The project is part of the capacity auctioned by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under its tranche-IV auctions concluded earlier this year.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision has impacted firms such as ReNew Power, Greenko, Adani Power, PTC India Ltd, SB Energy, Mytrah and Hero Future Energies. Also, Electricity distribution companies (discoms) owe Rs67,237 crore at the end of October for all power bought from generation companies (gencos).

With record low solar and wind power tariffs, banks are already wary of lending to renewable energy developers as they suspect the viability of such projects. There are other problems, such as non-allocation of land to wind power projects, as well as transmission- and connectivity-related challenges.

Mint reported on 5 December about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government considering offering state governments concessional loans from public sector lenders Power Finance Corp. (PFC), Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to help power distribution companies clear green energy dues to resolve a growing crisis in the clean energy sector.

ReNew Power has a 8GW renewable energy portfolio with assets valued at around $6.5 billion. It counts investors such as Goldman Sachs , Asian sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Global Environment Fund and Japan’s JERA Co. Inc. as its shareholders.

India is running the world’s most ambitious renewable energy programme, with a target of 175GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022. Currently, India generates 83 GW of clean energy. Clean energy projects now account for more than a fifth of India’s installed power generation capacity. Investments in the country’s renewable energy sector doubled over the last five years to around $20 billion in 2018, surpassing the capital expenditure in the thermal power sector, according to a joint study by Paris-based International Energy Agency and Council on Energy, Environment and Water.