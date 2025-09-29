GSK CEO Emma Walmsley steps down, Luke Miels takes over as new chief executive

GSK Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley is stepping down after almost nine years and will be succeeded by the British drugmaker’s chief commercial officer, Luke Miels.

Miels, who previously worked at other major European drugmakers, joined GSK in 2017 and currently has responsibility for the company’s global medicines and vaccines business. The commercial chief has worked on growing the company’s drug portfolio, including in oncology, an area it has been seeking to rebuild.

What does Walmsley's succession mean? Walmsley’s succession will mean the departure of one of the most prominent female CEOs in British business and in the global pharma industry. The change is set to take effect Jan. 1, GSK said in a statement Monday.

Miels’ appointment came following a succession planning process where both internal and external candidates were considered, GSK said in a statement.

Walmsley saw the company through the pandemic and has overseen the rollout of a vaccine for RSV as well as the separation of GSK’s consumer business into a separate company called Haleon Plc. Still, investors have been disappointed by sputtering vaccine sales and concerns about GSK’s pipeline of new drugs.

Under Walmsley’s watch the shares have fallen about 11% as investors remain concerned about the state of the company’s pipeline, with few drugs under development seen as potential blockbusters.