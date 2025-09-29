Subscribe

GSK CEO Emma Walmsley steps down, Luke Miels takes over as new chief executive

Emma Walmsley, GSK's CEO, will be replaced by Luke Miels, the chief commercial officer, after almost nine years in the role. Miels has been with GSK since 2017 and has led global medicines and vaccine efforts. The change is effective January 1.

Bloomberg
Updated29 Sep 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Advertisement
GSK CEO Emma Walmsley (C) as she takes her seat for a Business event at Chequers, in Aylesbury, central England, on September 18, 2025, on the second day of the US President's second State Visit. After the royal hospitality and pageantry, US President Donald Trump's unprecedented second state visit to the UK takes a serious turn on Thursday when he is hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for wide-ranging talks. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
GSK CEO Emma Walmsley (C) as she takes her seat for a Business event at Chequers, in Aylesbury, central England, on September 18, 2025, on the second day of the US President's second State Visit. After the royal hospitality and pageantry, US President Donald Trump's unprecedented second state visit to the UK takes a serious turn on Thursday when he is hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for wide-ranging talks. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

GSK Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley is stepping down after almost nine years and will be succeeded by the British drugmaker’s chief commercial officer, Luke Miels.

Advertisement

Also Read: UK investigates weight-loss jab risks after many hospitalised with pancreatitis

Miels, who previously worked at other major European drugmakers, joined GSK in 2017 and currently has responsibility for the company’s global medicines and vaccines business. The commercial chief has worked on growing the company’s drug portfolio, including in oncology, an area it has been seeking to rebuild.

What does Walmsley's succession mean?

Walmsley’s succession will mean the departure of one of the most prominent female CEOs in British business and in the global pharma industry. The change is set to take effect Jan. 1, GSK said in a statement Monday.

Also Read: Glaxo to pay first woman CEO Emma Walmsley less, cites lack of experience

Advertisement

Miels’ appointment came following a succession planning process where both internal and external candidates were considered, GSK said in a statement.

Also Read: London Mayor Sadiq Khan says it’s ‘high time’ to decriminalise cannabis for ‘personal’ use

Walmsley saw the company through the pandemic and has overseen the rollout of a vaccine for RSV as well as the separation of GSK’s consumer business into a separate company called Haleon Plc. Still, investors have been disappointed by sputtering vaccine sales and concerns about GSK’s pipeline of new drugs.

Under Walmsley’s watch the shares have fallen about 11% as investors remain concerned about the state of the company’s pipeline, with few drugs under development seen as potential blockbusters.

Also Read: Who makes Tylenol — and what's the company's reaction to Donald Trump's Autism claim?

Advertisement

GSK has pledged to invest $30 billion in the US over the next five years as President Donald Trump pushes ahead with his tariff plans and urges drugmaker’s to align prices more closely in the US and other markets.

Key Takeaways
  • Emma Walmsley's departure marks a pivotal change in GSK's leadership dynamics.
  • Luke Miels' appointment signals a renewed focus on GSK's drug portfolio and pipeline.
  • Investors remain wary due to disappointing vaccine sales and the company's future prospects.
 
 
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGSK CEO Emma Walmsley steps down, Luke Miels takes over as new chief executive
Read Next Story