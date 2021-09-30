NEW DELHI : GSK Consumer Healthcare has expanded its Sensodyne oral care portfolio in India with the launch of the Sensitivity & Gum toothbrush and toothpaste in the country.

GSK ’s consumer healthcare division in India sells brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin.

One in every two people in India with sensitive teeth also have gum problems that they may be unaware of, the company said. "We realize that this can lead to compromises in their daily lives. We are confident that the portfolio will be well received by consumers and help strengthen Sensodyne brand across the country," said Anurita Chopra, area marketing director, GSK Consumer Healthcare.

The Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum portfolio will be available pan India across groceries, pharmacies, retail chains and e-commerce players. The launch awareness will be done through television and digital media as well as shelf visibility in retail stores. The company will continue to seek the support of dental experts and chemists to generate awareness of the dual benefit proposition, it said.

GSK has been expanding its more premium and need-based detail care portfolio in India.

Last year, it had launched Polident, a denture fixative cream. The launch marked GSK’s foray into the specialized denture care category. The had company also launched Parodontax toothpaste for sensitive gums.

