Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >GSK Consumer Healthcare expands Sensodyne portfolio in India

GSK Consumer Healthcare expands Sensodyne portfolio in India

Premium
GSK ’s consumer healthcare division in India sells brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
1 min read . 02:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum portfolio will be available pan India across groceries, pharmacies, retail chains and e-commerce players

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : GSK Consumer Healthcare has expanded its Sensodyne oral care portfolio in India with the launch of the Sensitivity & Gum toothbrush and toothpaste in the country.

GSK Consumer Healthcare has expanded its Sensodyne oral care portfolio in India with the launch of the Sensitivity & Gum toothbrush and toothpaste in the country.

GSK ’s consumer healthcare division in India sells brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin. 

GSK ’s consumer healthcare division in India sells brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

One in every two people in India with sensitive teeth also have gum problems that they may be unaware of, the company said. "We realize that this can lead to compromises in their daily lives. We are confident that the portfolio will be well received by consumers and help strengthen Sensodyne brand across the country," said Anurita Chopra, area marketing director, GSK Consumer Healthcare.

The Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum portfolio will be available pan India across groceries, pharmacies, retail chains and e-commerce players. The launch awareness will be done through television and digital media as well as shelf visibility in retail stores. The company will continue to seek the support of dental experts and chemists to generate awareness of the dual benefit proposition, it said.

GSK has been expanding its more premium and need-based detail care portfolio in India.

Last year, it had launched Polident, a denture fixative cream. The launch marked GSK’s foray into the specialized denture care category. The had company also launched Parodontax toothpaste for sensitive gums.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Vaccine coverage uneven in last year’s festival hotspots

Premium

Cloud kitchens mushroom as Indians order food home

Premium

Things to keep in mind while choosing a debt fund

Premium

HDFC Bank didn't flag forgery attempts but charged fees ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!