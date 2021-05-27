GSK gets US clearance for covid antibody drug to treat 12 years and above

GSK gets US clearance for covid antibody drug to treat 12 years and above1 min read . 09:26 AM IST
- Sotrovimab will be available for appropriate patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the US in the coming weeks.
The US FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorisation for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) & Vir Biotech's drug Sotrovimab to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in high risk adults & paediatric patients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the drug, called VIR-7831 or sotrovimab, for people older than 12 with mild to moderate infection who are at risk of progressing to severe Covid-19, GSK said.
''GSK and Vir Biotechnology today announced the the US FDA granted an EUA for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and paediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalisation or death,'' the statement said.
The companies applied for authorization in March based on interim data showing the drug reduced hospitalization or death by 85% compared with a placebo. Europe’s drugs regulator endorsed the treatment for use in May and is conducting an accelerated review of the product in parallel to potentially support a full marketing authorization.
In vitro data indicate sotrovimab maintains activity against all known variants of concern, including the variant from India, the companies said in a release. Sotrovimab will be available for appropriate patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
GSK added on to saying that discussions with global regulators regarding authorisations in additional countries continue to advance.
