MUMBAI: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GSK India) is expanding its oncology portfolio into blood cancer with the launch of Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin), a precision combination therapy for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of treatment, the company said on Tuesday.

Multiple myeloma, one of the most common haematological malignancies in India, is a type of blood cancer. The launch marks GSK's entry into a high-need segment as it looks to build its portfolio of innovative and specialty medicines.

While the company declined to disclose the exact price of Blenrep, it said it would adopt an India-specific pricing strategy, alongside a patient assistance programme. The drug is administered through a 30-minute outpatient infusion and does not require hospitalization, which could improve access.

The scale of the disease underscores the need for new treatment options. Global Cancer Observatory data show that more than 196,000 new cases of multiple myeloma were reported worldwide in 2024. In India, the disease accounts for 1.1% of all new cancer cases, with the number of cases expected to rise.

The speed of the launch is also significant. “In less than a year since its approval by the US FDA, we were able to launch Blenrep in India,” managing director Bhushan Akshikar told reporters at a press conference. India was part of the drug's global phase III trials, which led to accelerated approvals.

Blenrep is GSK India's third oncology drug, expanding a portfolio the company re-entered in August 2025. Last year, it launched two immunotherapy drugs: Jemperli (dostarlimab) for endometrial cancer and Zejula (niraparib) for ovarian cancer. The two drugs have reached 1,000 patients, Akshikar said.

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The company's return to oncology came about a decade after GSK divested its oncology products to Novartis as part of a global asset-swap deal in 2014.

“We have a very clearly stated intent of advancing innovation in this country,” said Akshikar. “We are very proud of what we have done in these 102 years, but the whole [idea] is to bolt on new growth platforms for this company so that we can bring meaningful and innovative solutions to patients with the most unmet medical needs,” he said.

GSK, which sells some of India's top-selling general medicine brands, including Augmentin and Calpol, is strengthening its pipeline of innovative and specialty medicines across oncology, liver disease and adult vaccination. New assets are expected to contribute at least 20% to its revenue by fiscal year 2030 (FY30).

The company has previously said it aims to double its revenue to ₹8,000 crore by FY30. In the July-September quarter of FY27, GSK India reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,184 crore, while net profit stood at ₹336 crore.

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