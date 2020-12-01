GSK plans to make India an export hub

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare is in talks with local companies to contract manufacture its recently-launched Polident brand of specialized oral care products with plans to make India the export hub for neighbouring markets.

The company, which sells brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin, launched Polident—a denture care brand—last month. The launch of the Polident Denture fixative cream marks GSK’s foray into the specialized denture care category.

“Polident, to begin with, we have imported, but we are actively in talks with local manufacturers. In fact, India will be the hub wherein India will supply to a few neighbouring countries for sure," said Anurita Chopra, area marketing director, oral health, GSK Consumer. Globally, the denture-care category is estimated at ₹12,500 crore. GSK Consumer sells the product in Japan, China and Latin America.

Chopra said it could take up to a year to finalize the plans for production in India. egory that does not exist in India."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via